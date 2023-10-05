Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Boosted by Zacks Research

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for General Mills in a report released on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for General Mills’ current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GIS. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Argus raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $63.11 on Thursday. General Mills has a 1 year low of $62.23 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day moving average is $78.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at $58,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at $17,365,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at $633,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.56%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

