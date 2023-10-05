Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Olin in a report released on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Olin’s current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OLN. Vertical Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Olin from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.23.

Olin Price Performance

NYSE:OLN opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47. Olin has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average of $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of Olin

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 117,695 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,621,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,546,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Olin by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $663,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $240,099.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,174 shares of company stock worth $1,414,639. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

