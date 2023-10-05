Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PPG Industries, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for PPG Industries in a research report issued on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $7.75 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.82. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $133.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $107.40 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,541,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,356 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.68%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

