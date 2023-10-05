Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Issued By KeyCorp

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Albemarle in a research note issued on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.52. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is $26.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.85.

ALB opened at $158.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $152.13 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.81%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

