Zacks Research Weighs in on John Bean Technologies Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for John Bean Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

JBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

NYSE JBT opened at $103.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.39. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $125.88.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.98 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 6.08%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,427,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,782,000 after acquiring an additional 31,812 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,546,000 after acquiring an additional 723,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,100,000 after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 922,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 910,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.98%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

