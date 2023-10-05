Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Catalent, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Catalent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Catalent had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CTLT. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Catalent stock opened at $43.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.82. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $81.72.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $69,988.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,940.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $69,988.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,940.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Greisch acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,577 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth approximately $2,784,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth approximately $619,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth approximately $16,290,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 293,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,744,000 after buying an additional 11,329 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

