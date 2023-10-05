Raymond James Comments on Champion Iron Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Champion Iron in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$297.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$277.00 million. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.44%.

Champion Iron stock opened at C$5.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.54. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$3.99 and a 52 week high of C$7.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

