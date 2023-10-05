Capital One Financial Comments on Chord Energy Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chord Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.97 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.67. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $19.44 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chord Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $19.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $30.68 EPS.
Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.85 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. Chord Energy’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.30 EPS.
Shares of CHRD opened at $153.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.50 and a 200-day moving average of $149.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $167.81.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.
In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,230,736.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,032,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total value of $477,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 223,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,483,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,230,736.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,235 shares in the company, valued at $30,032,256.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,610. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the first quarter worth $1,139,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $5,631,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 37.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the first quarter valued at $281,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
