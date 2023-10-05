Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Christopher S. Holland Sells 16,300 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $2,076,131.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $130.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $130.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $562,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 29.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 21.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $6,686,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth $224,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JBL

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.