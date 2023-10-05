Everdome Price Hits $0.0007 (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everdome has a market cap of $12.90 million and $781,033.84 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

