MetisDAO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $707,958.42 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.54 or 0.00045264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $56.97 million and $707,958.42 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007454 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020801 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00016205 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013536 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,711.99 or 0.99991818 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,541,152 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,541,151.68425 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io."

