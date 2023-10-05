Conagra Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

Conagra Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Conagra Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 49.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Conagra Brands

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.