Tesco PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.85 (LON:TSCO)

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share by the retailer on Friday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tesco Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 280.52 ($3.39) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.29. The company has a market cap of £19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,707.00, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 194.35 ($2.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 285.30 ($3.45). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 259.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 262.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tesco to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

