BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,894,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,780,000 after acquiring an additional 780,292 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after buying an additional 185,931 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,204,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 73,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth about $629,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

