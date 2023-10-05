BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79.
About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
