BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

FRA opened at $12.35 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.