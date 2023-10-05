BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BIGZ)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $6.87 on Thursday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58.
In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 191,017 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,327,568.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,424,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,803,548.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 535,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,649,858 over the last three months.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
