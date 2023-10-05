BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BIGZ)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $6.87 on Thursday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 191,017 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,327,568.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,424,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,803,548.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 535,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,649,858 over the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,696,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 142,582 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 1,464,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after buying an additional 1,256,691 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 37.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after buying an additional 374,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 118.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,336,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after buying an additional 724,413 shares during the period.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

