BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EGF opened at $9.37 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

