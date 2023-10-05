BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUJ opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 11.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

