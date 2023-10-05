BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MUC opened at $9.49 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

