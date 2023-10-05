BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

MVF stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2,429.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.