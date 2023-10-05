BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MYD opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $11.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 108,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

