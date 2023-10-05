BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

MIY opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $12.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 73,905 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 73.1% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 357,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 150,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 32,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 58,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. 19.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

