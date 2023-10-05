BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MQY opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $12.53.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MQY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,792,000 after purchasing an additional 678,472 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,507,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 135,233 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.