BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MQT)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $11.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 31,235 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

