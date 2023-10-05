Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 98,120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,353,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $454,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341,761 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,429 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $117,323,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $113,926,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,303,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,362 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average of $39.11. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.