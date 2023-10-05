Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

