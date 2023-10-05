Meitav Investment House Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $228.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $245.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.91.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.