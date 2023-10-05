2,580 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Purchased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Datadog by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Datadog by 493.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in Datadog by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG stock opened at $88.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $118.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $9,088,654.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,259.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $134,653.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 68,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,028.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $9,088,654.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,259.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,179,695 shares of company stock worth $112,697,588 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.