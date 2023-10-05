Capital Insight Partners LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $281,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,503.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $281,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,503.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $59,043.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 1.1 %

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $118.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.37 and a 12-month high of $124.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

