Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.2% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.7% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $371.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $388.33 and a 200 day moving average of $348.41. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $409.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 427 shares of company stock worth $170,095. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.04.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

