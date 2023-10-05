Christopher O. Blunt Buys 5,000 Shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Stock

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.38 per share, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 434,695 shares in the company, valued at $11,467,254.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:FG opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,288,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 497,749 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,210,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 2,045.8% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 612,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 584,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 91,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 96,853 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

