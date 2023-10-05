Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,370 KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the third quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in KLX Energy Services by 710.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in KLX Energy Services by 551.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

In other KLX Energy Services news, insider Max Bouthillette sold 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $122,662.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,766 shares in the company, valued at $465,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $47,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Max Bouthillette sold 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $122,662.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,766 shares in the company, valued at $465,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,901 shares of company stock worth $314,626 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLXE opened at $9.48 on Thursday. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. KLX Energy Services had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 4,466.05%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of KLX Energy Services from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

