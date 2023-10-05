Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 1,700 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of UroGen Pharma worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the first quarter valued at $321,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 37.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 270,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 73,808 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the first quarter worth about $307,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. Analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $68,438.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,510.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on URGN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on UroGen Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

