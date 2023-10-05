Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 31st

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NRO opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $3.77.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
