Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 31st

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NRO opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 94,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 72,418 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

