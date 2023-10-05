The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) CAO Tim Mccauley Sells 6,000 Shares

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $121,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,458.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.75. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.61 million, a PE ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.15). Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHEF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Institutional Trading of Chefs’ Warehouse

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 13.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

