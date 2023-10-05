Hilton Food Group plc (HLFGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on December 18th

Hilton Food Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0989 per share on Monday, December 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.

Hilton Food Group Stock Performance

Hilton Food Group stock opened at C$15.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.46. Hilton Food Group has a one year low of C$15.46 and a one year high of C$15.75.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

