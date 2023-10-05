Hilton Food Group plc (HLFGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on December 18th

Hilton Food Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0989 per share on Monday, December 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.
Hilton Food Group Stock Performance
Hilton Food Group stock opened at C$15.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.46. Hilton Food Group has a one year low of C$15.46 and a one year high of C$15.75.
Hilton Food Group Company Profile
