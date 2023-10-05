Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $203,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average is $81.06. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $92.60.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

