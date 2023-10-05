Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 31st

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $6.41 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $7.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 5 of the Most Active Penny Stocks Worth Your Precious Time
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Disney: 3 Reasons To Start Backing Up The Truck
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- 5 Low Beta, High-Yield Stocks for Your Low-Risk Income Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.