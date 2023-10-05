Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 31st

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $6.41 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $7.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,736 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

