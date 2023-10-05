Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) CEO David W. Grzebinski Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,043.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kirby Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:KEX opened at $81.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.87.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Kirby had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

