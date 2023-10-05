Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Alexander D. Moore Sells 21,900 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $350,838.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,743,119 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,766.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,590,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after buying an additional 23,530 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 153,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 24,925 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 104.3% in the second quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

