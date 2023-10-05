holoride Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $10.13 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $10.13 million and approximately $18,008.26 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,638.98 or 0.05914259 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00036930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00025088 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015559 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00011259 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01334236 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $24,841.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

