Li-Cycle (LICY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) will release its earnings data on Friday, October 6th.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million. On average, analysts expect Li-Cycle to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of LICY opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Institutional Trading of Li-Cycle

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 35,219 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Li-Cycle by 435.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 81,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 39.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 154,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 43,416 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

