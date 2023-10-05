Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 996 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $183,781.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $186.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.98. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $198.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

