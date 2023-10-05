Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 996 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $183,781.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Arista Networks Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $186.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.98. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $198.70.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
