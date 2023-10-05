John D. Rainey Sells 1,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $160.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.70. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The company has a market cap of $433.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

