Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.00-$14.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AYI. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Acuity Brands from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. SpectralCast reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $188.43.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of AYI opened at $179.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $149.30 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 620.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after buying an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $56,734,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $10,584,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 316,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,436,000 after purchasing an additional 65,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

