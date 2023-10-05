Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total transaction of $142,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,134,151.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $159,066.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.85, for a total transaction of $149,910.00.

Penumbra Price Performance

NYSE PEN opened at $230.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.09 and a beta of 0.57. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.76 and a 52-week high of $348.67.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Penumbra by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 1.2% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Penumbra by 116.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 281.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

