AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.34–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $328.00 million-$333.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.56 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.34)-($0.28) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

AngioDynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AngioDynamics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,385,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,030,000 after acquiring an additional 96,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,109 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,255,000 after purchasing an additional 46,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,977,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,074,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,451,000 after buying an additional 64,844 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

