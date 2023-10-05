Polymath Hits 1-Day Volume of $70,325.41 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $108.93 million and approximately $70,325.41 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00233803 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00013577 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

