Analysts Set Expectations for Pinterest, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pinterest in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PINS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $26.39 on Thursday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average is $26.22. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 65.43 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 14,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $388,487.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 316,381 shares in the company, valued at $8,251,216.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $274,310.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,276,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 14,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $388,487.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,251,216.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,191 shares of company stock worth $13,335,279 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 958,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,476,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,580,000 after purchasing an additional 545,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 28.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670,073 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 21,631,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 22.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,379 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

