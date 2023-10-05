Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Heritage Commerce in a report released on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Heritage Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stephens lowered Heritage Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $14.87.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $48.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.03 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 66.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 84,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 33,772 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 16.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 189,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27,452 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

About Heritage Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.